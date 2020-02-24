Huawei Mate Xs, MatePad Pro 5G unveiled globally: Here are all specifications

Highlights The Huawei Mate Xs comes in only a single variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB.

After having a dramatic 2019, Huawei has started 2020 with its brand new flagship folding phone. Yes, it's the successor to last year's Mate X folding phone and it's called the Huawei Mate Xs. The phone is mostly similar to the last year's model but with slight improvements here and there. If folding phones aren't your thing, then Huawei has a premium tablet in the form of the MatePad Pro 5G and as the name suggests, the tablet supports 5G networks in supported regions.

First of all, here are the prices. The Huawei Mate Xs comes in only a single variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage and it costs Euro 2,499 (approximately Rs 1.95 lakhs). As for the MatePad Pro 5G, Huawei has priced the 5G model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage Euro 799. For those who want more RAM and storage, they can choose the variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for Euro 949. The non-5G variants are also on sale. The 4G models will start at Euro 599 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage whereas you will have to spend Euro 699 for the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Wi-Fi versions start at Euro 549 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and go up to Euro 749 for the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Huawei Mate Xs

The Huawei Mate Xs, as the name suggests, is essentially an upgraded version of last year's Mate X flagship. The phone looks mostly similar to the older model but improvements have been made in key areas to improve the experience.

The display on the Mate Xs remains the same 8-inch plastic OLED display which when folded turns into a 6.6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The rear display has an aspect ratio of 25:9. What Huawei has changed is the hinge design, which is now called the Falcon Wing design and is said to come make the hinge stronger. The phone uses a Kirin 990 SoC that supports 5G networks. For the cameras, there's a combination of a 40-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3D Depth Sensing camera. You can use these cameras to take selfies too.

The Mate Xs uses a 4500mAh battery with support 55W fast charging system. As expected, the Mate Xs runs on EMUI 10 based on Android but it does not have any of the Google apps preloaded. Huawei will be relying on the Huawei Mobile Services for developing more apps.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

The Huawei MatePad Pro 5G features a 10.8-inch HD display with support for the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. Similar to the Mate Xs, the tablet also runs on the Kirin 990 5G SoC for high performance and 5G connectivity.

With EMUI 10, the Huawei MatePad Pro can be connected to other Huawei smartphones through the Huawei Share Multi-Screen Collaboration feature. Once a connection is established, users can navigate and control both devices on the tablet's display.

Multi-screen Collaboration also enables drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet's keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet's speakers and more. Huawei MatePad Pro 5G also supports Multi-Window for displaying up to three apps simultaneously. App Multiplier splits one app instance into two windows, delivering a dual-view experience that makes the most out of the landscape orientation.

The MatePad Pro 5G can be paired with the Huawei M-Pencil, which supports 4,096 pressure-sensitive levels. Notepad natively supports the Huawei stylus with a new Screen-off Shorthand feature, allowing users to capture their inspiration whenever it strikes.