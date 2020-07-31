Huawei MatePad T8 teased for India launch: All you need to know

Highlights Huawei has teased the MatePad T8 for launch in India.

The MatePad T8 was launched in select markets in Europe earlier in the year.

The tablet brings an 8-inch display running at a resolution of 1,200x800 pixels.

It appears the Huawei India is gearing up for a new product launch, and this time it could be all set to bring a tablet to the country. While the company hasn't revealed anything directly, it has, however, through a teaser on its Twitter handle hinted that it could be ready to launch the Huawei MatePad T 8 in India in the coming days.

The company teased the product through a crossword puzzle, which also served as a hint at the features that the tablet could bring with itself. These features appear to include a metal body, big battery, an octa-core processor among others.

To remind our readers, the Huawei MatePad T8 is a device that had been launched in select countries in Europe earlier in the year. The MatePad T8 features an 8-inch display running at a resolution of 1,200x800 pixels. The tablet also gets a MediaTek MTK8768 SoC chipset paired to 2 GB of RAM.

The tablet was launched in a single Deep Sea Blue colour option with a design that features chunky bezels, at the top and bottom of the display. There is a single camera at the back with no fingerprint sensor.

As for the other specifications of the device, the Huawei MatePad T8 comes running Android-based EMUI 10 that offers smart functions for ease in navigation and usage. There are also four modes for eye protection. There's an 8-inch HD+ display and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, we have a MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. For storage, the company is providing options between 16GB and 32GB ROM, and there is support for additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.

The battery here is a large 5,100mAh pack that can give 12 hours of video playback, 12 hours of web browsing. The company claims the tablet can last up to to 3.5 weeks in standby mode.