Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India: Here's everything you need to know

Huawei unveiled its TAB Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 in India on Friday. The device is a successor to the older MediaPad M5 Lite tablet which was launched in 2019. With the MediaPad M5 Lite 10, Huawei plans to target the premium segment tablet market. The tablet starts at Rs Rs 22,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Chroma and other retail stores from March 6. Buyers can also register themselves on the company's website to get all the updates about the product and can also avail exclusive offers by Huawei.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Specifications

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet flaunts a wider 10.1-inch 1080P Full HD IPS multi-touch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It also supports ClariVu 5.0, a display enhancement technology. The feature automatically adjusts the lights on the display based on intelligent algorithms.

The tab comes equipped with the enviable Harman Kardon quad speakers, which provides an immersive audio-visual experience to the users.

As far as the looks are concerned, the Huawei Mediapad M5 lite 10 flaunts a smooth metallic unibody and the 2.5D curved glass edge gives it a premium look.

The device promises a 13 hours video playback battery support. It also comes with HUAWEI QuickCharge technology and supports an 18W charger. Interestingly, the Huawei tab will be the only tab under Rs 25k segment to come with a stylus.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Performance

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is powered by an 8-core processor for great performance. The device runs on an older Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Huawei's EMUI 9.8 skin. Along with the other features, the tab also comes with a feature called the Children's Corner, which allows the parents to control their children's usage and even customize the content which they can access.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Camera

As for the camera is concerned, we cannot expect tablets to have great sets of cameras but that is clearly not the priority but the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 sports a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear with auto-focus. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front with fixed focus feature for selfies.

The app sounds like a good deal under Rs 25k but only when it hits the market, we will able to talk in detail about the performance and whether or not you should buy it.