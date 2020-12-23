Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro with 120Hz display, Kirin 985 SoC launched

Highlights Huawei has launched the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro phones.

The Nova 8 Pro gets a 64-megapiel quad camera.

The two phones are powered by the Kirin 985 SoC.

Huawei has launched the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro in China. The two phones have been launched as the latest smartphones from the company and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate display, Kirin 985, 64-megapixel quad cameras, 66W charging, and more.

Talking about the phones, the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro come flaunting a 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch OLED panels, respectively. The two displays also differ in terms of features, with the Nova 8 supporting 1080 x 2340 pixel Full HD+ resolution, with up to 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. In comparison, Nova 8 Pro supports 1236 x 2676 FHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The displays offer 10-bit color depth, DCI-P3 color gamut and come with an in-screen fingerprint reader. Of the two, the Nova 8 comes with a single punch-hole and Nova 8 Pro offers a pill-shaped cutout for dual selfie cameras. Both displays have curved edges.

The Nova 8 phones offer 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of internal storage. The two phones also bring with themselves the promise of EMUI 11 based Android 10 OS. The Nova and Nova 8 Pro come running the same 2.58GHz Kirin 985 chipset.

For cameras, the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro offer a 64-megapixel main camera sat next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the Nova 8. The Nova 8 Pro gets a dual selfie camera system with 32-megapixel main front lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The Nova 8 offers a 3,800mAh battery, whereas the Pro model gets a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Both phones support 66W SuperCharge fast charging speeds. The Nova 8 and 8 Pro models have been announced in black, purple, green, and gradient white.