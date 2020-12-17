Huawei Nova 8 live images leak as company confirms December 23 launch

Highlights Huawei Nova 8 is is set to be launched on December 23.

Huawei has confirmed the launch of its next mid-range line-up devices, Nova 8, in China for December 23. The company revealed this information through a teaser it shared on social networking website, Weibo.

The phone maker is tipped to launch two new Nova 8 series devices which will add to the already existing Nova 8 SE in the market. These two devices will be the Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro, and one leakster has suggested the company could also launch the Enjoy 20 SE.

The device is set to get four cameras inside an oval housing. One of these will be big and be reserved for the main shooter while there will be three more cameras to supplement this primary lens. There is no guarantee that the device will make it outside China, but the phone could be seen in India later with a different name or a tweaked form.

Ahead of its launch, the vanilla Nova 8 has also leaked in live images and appears to have been seen in live images in a Huawei store in China. The new leaked images add to the previously leaked specs including the 6.57-inch curved screen, Kirin 985 chipset and 66W charging.

Reports suggest the device will come with a centered punch-hole cutout and a display capable of running at 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole will hide a selfie camera which will boast of the 32-megapixel lens while at the back the phone is tipped to house an oval camera set-up with a 64MP f/1.9 primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data.

The device is tipped to be quite sleek and come in at 160.1 x 74.1 x 76.4mm. The handset is tipped to weigh 169 grams. The leaked live images of the device have also revealed that the phone will get a 3,700mAh battery pack with 66W fast charging and EMUI 11 on top of Android 10. The nova 8 will come in 8/128GB and 8/256GB variants that will be available in gradient, purple, green and black colors. The leaks say the retail in China will start at CNY 3,000 for the device, with more clarity on the matter expected on December 23.