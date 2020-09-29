Huawei P Smart 2021 with quad rear cameras, Kirin 710A SoC launched

Highlights Huawei has launched a new smartphone in the European market.

Huawei has launched a new smartphone in the European market. The Huawei P Smart 2021 has been launched with an interesting set of specifications such as a 5000mAh battery a 48-megapixel shooter and the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor. The smartphone has been launched in three interesting color options and it will be only available in the European markets for now. The company is yet to announce the India launch date of the device.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Price and availability

Huawei P Smart has been launched in Europe at a price of EUR 229 (Rs 19,000 approximately) for the lone variant. The smartphone has been launched in Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colours. The phone might come to other markets soon but we don't know the India launch date yet.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Specifications and features

The Huawei P Smart 2021 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the smartphone is Kirin 710A SoC, which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity, which can be expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of the camera, the Huawei P Smart 2021 sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging.