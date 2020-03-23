Huawei P40, P40 Pro complete specs leak ahead of March 26 launch

Highlights Huawei P40 Pro has been leaked online ahead of the phone's launch

Leaks have also revealed the specs of the Huawei P40

The Huawei P40 Pro brings a Leica Ultra Vision Quad camera set-up

Chinese phone maker, Huawei, is all set to launch its P40 series of phones -- the P40 and P40 Pro and a P40 Premium -- on March 26, and ahead of the launch, two of the three phones appear to have found themselves leaked online.

The leak comes courtesy of tipster, Ishan Agarwal, who appears to have taken the lid off pretty much all the specs of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro -- including the display, cameras and other internals.

Huawei P40

To begin with, the Huawei P40 is tipped to bring with itself a 6.1-inch display with a wide punch-hole. There will be a Leica Ultra Vision triple camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary camera sat next to a 16-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens.

The set-up will make use of the Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures to enhance its performance. Additionally,one of the lenses will also support up to 30x zoom.

Interestingly, the tipster claims the phone will bring a single 32-megapixel camera at the front. However, the render shared by him on Twitter shows a dual punch-hole on the display. Apart from this, the phone is expected to come with a 3,800 mAh battery, and also house a Kirin 990 chipset with 5G support.

Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a 6.58-inch display with curved edges on all four sides. Under the hood, the P40 Pro will come with a 4,200 mAh battery, with support for 40W wired charging.

There is also a suggestion that the phone could further support either 40W or 27W wireless SuperCharge. The chipset underneath the display will be the company's current flagship, the Kirin 990.

The camera setup on the Pro variant will be a Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam and will comprise of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, a 12-megapixel, and a fourth ToF sensor.

The two phones are expected to be launched on March 26, and as such, there won't be too long a wait to confirm these specs. If the phones do indeed end up coming with the above-mentioned specs, they will definitely be a handful for other premium segment smartphones in the market.