Huawei P40 Pro beats Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max to become new king of camera phones: DxOMark

Highlights Huawei P40 Pro has scored 128 points in DxOMark's camera test

This makes it the most powerful camera phone tested by the benchmark to date

The P40 Pro could yet lose to its elder sibling, the P40 Pro+ which packs even better cameras

Huawei's recently launched its new P40 flagship phones. The series brings three phones, with the regular P40 being joined by the more powerful P40 Pro and the top of the P40 Pro+ in the series.

While it is the P40 Pro+ that is definitely the most powerful of the three and comes packing the most impressive camera set-up too, it now has emerged that even the P40 Pro would be a very good buy if you're looking to get something for photography performance.

The information comes courtesy of benchmarking platform, DxOMark which has tested the cameras of the P40 Pro, giving it an overall rating of 128, making it the most powerful camera phone it has tested to date.

The score sees it easily beat its nearest competitors, the Oppo Find X2 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, both of which had previously scored 124 points while being tested by the platform. Interestingly, the score is also miles ahead of the 117 point score amassed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10+ during their tests.

Interestingly, the combined 128 points that the P40 Pro has managed to score when broken down also sees it notch up a high score of 140 points for still photos, and also get an impressive tally of 105 points for videos. In its camera review of the device, DxOMark also claims "the P40 Pro's image results when shooting at night and in very low light are also better than for any other device we have tested, and its portrait mode's bokeh simulation is among the very best we have seen."

To remind our readers, the P40 Pro brings a quad-camera set-up which comprises a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a fourth ToF sensor. There is also a colour temperature sensor on the P40 Pro.

On the other hand, the yet to be tested P40 Pro+ gets a Leica branded Ultra Vision camera set-up that will comprise of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a ToF sensor and finally a colour temperature sensor too -- making it a total of 6 sensors onboard for photography.