Huawei P40 Pro official teaser reveals curved display, massive camera bump and more

The next Huawei flagships are set to drop on March 26 and ahead of their launch, reports have already started to make way to the web about the upcoming phones, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. Of the two, the Huawei P40 Pro appears to be generating more interest and now with a new teaser of the device being dropped by the company, the interest appears to be peaking for the device.

The teaser reveals some interesting information about the device, including the fact that the smartphone will come with a curved display. At the back, there's a massive camera bump for the rear lens set-up. Despite the teaser not revealing the camera set-up in its entirety, we've previously read reports that the camera set-up on the device will come with four lenses.

For now, we know very little about the device. However, leaks in the past have revealed the Huawei P40 phones will come with the Kirin 990 chipset, although some of which will have 5G variant of the SoC.

Apart from this, the P40 Pro from the series is tipped to come with a 52-megapixel main camera sat next to a 40-megapixel cine shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 125 mm lens.

Earlier, we had also seen some leaked images reveal key information about the device, including the fact that the phone could come with a curved screen and a big punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing cameras.

In fact, the punch-hole shown in the images is exactly like what has been speculated for the device in the past, as there's space for two cameras. The other big revelation the leaked image makes is that the device will come with a curved display.

Another leaked hands-on video by Digital Trends revealed information about the design of the Huawei P40.

The video shows what the publication claims to be an early prototype of the phone with a glass body with a blue finish and a thick frame, which could be a hint at a big battery underneath. While not disclosing actual numbers, the report does go on to suggest that the battery could easily dwarf the one found on previous generation flagships such as Huawei P30 and Mate 30.