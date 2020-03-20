Huawei P40 Pro, P40 images leak ahead of March 26 launch, show off front of the phones

Highlights Huawei P40 series is set for a March 26 launch

Huawei P40 Pro could get a 52-megapixel primary camera

The P40 Pro is also shown to get curved screen in latest images

Chinese phone maker, Huawei, is slated to launch its P40 series of phones -- the P40 and P40 Pro and a P40 Premium -- on March 26, and ahead of its launch press images of two devices from the series have leaked online showing off the phones in all their glory.

The press images come courtesy of Evan Blass who has now leaked the P40 and P40 Pro for the world to see. The images reveal that the P40 will come with a flat panel, that at the best may flaunt slight curves. While on the other hand, the P40 Pro would bring a Mate 30 like curved display, which from the looks of it appears to be quite aggressive.

The two images also show that the phones will come with a punch-hole display, however, treatment of the same will be very different on the two. For example, there is a slightly bigger cutout for the pair of selfie cameras on the P40 Pro.

Talking about the P40 Pro, we had earlier seen a teaser of the smartphone with a massive camera bump for the rear lens set-up. Despite the teaser not revealing the camera set-up in its entirety, we've previously read reports that the camera set-up on the device will come with four lenses.

For now, we know very little about the device. However, leaks in the past have revealed the Huawei P40 phones will come with the Kirin 990 chipset, although some of which will have 5G variant of the SoC.

Apart from this, the P40 Pro from the series is tipped to come with a 52-megapixel main camera sat next to a 40-megapixel cine shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 125 mm lens.

