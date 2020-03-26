Huawei P40 series launched: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Huawei has launched three new smartphones, the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+

The new phones come with impressive specs and powerful cameras

Of the three, the P40 Pro+ is the most powerful and comes with quad curved display

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Chinese phone maker has finally unveiled the P40 series to the world. The company announced three new smartphones at the online-only event, as it took the wraps off the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+.

The new smartphones come as the company's flagship for 2020, and replace last year's P30 series of phones that were quite popular with buyers across the globe for its almost professional-grade camera performance.

The P40 series of phones come at a very interesting time for Huawei, when the company is not only facing reduced sales in the US because of the ongoing trade issues between the US and China but also faces a difficult few months across other key markets, including its home country China, as a result of the Covid-19 induced pandemic.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+: Price and availability

All three phones have been announced by Huawei in glossy white, black, and blue and matte silver and gold finishes. As for the price, the Huawei P40 will start retail at Euro 799, while the P40 Pro will go on sale for Euro 999 and the P40 Pro+ for Euro 1399.

Huawei has announced that the P40 Pro and P40 will be up for purchase starting April 7. The fancier P40 Pro+ will, however, not be available for purchase before June this year.

Of the three, the P40 Pro+ will get the most amount of storage, with 512GB of memory, while the P40 Pro will get 256GB memory. The P40 is the most modest of the three with 128GB of storage. RAM on all three phones is the same at 8GB

Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Pro+: Specifications

Of the three, it's the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ that are the true flagships for the year for Huawei. The two also share a number of specs across the board, including their display, which is a 6.58-inch octa flex display which is curved on both sides. The display is capable of Quad HD+ resolutions and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports DCI-P3 HDR colour gamut.

Under the hood, both the phones come running Huawei's own Kirin 990 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM on the P40 Pro and 8GB of RAM on P40 Pro+. The chipset, Huawei claims, brings not only oodles of raw processing power to the table, but also a platform to power a number of key AI features -- including many for its cameras. For storage, the P40 Pro gets up to 256GB storage while the P40 Pro+ gets 512GB of memory for storing photos, videos and games.

The cameras are definitely the biggest highlight of the two phones, and it where the two phones differ slightly. For the P40 Pro+, Huawei has gone ahead with a Leica Ultra Vision camera set-up that will comprise of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a ToF sensor and finally a colour temperature sensor too -- making it a total of 6 sensors onboard for photography.

The P40 Pro, on the other hand, brings a quad-camera set-up which again has the same branding but will comprise of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a fourth ToF sensor. There will also be a colour temperature sensor on the P40 Pro.

The two phones also get a 4,200 mAh battery for keeping the lights on, with support for 40W wired charging and also 40W super-fast wireless charging on the P40 Pro+ while, 27W wireless charging on the P40 Pro. The two also boast of IP68 water and dust resistance. For software, the phone will come running HMS-based EMUI 10.1.

Huawei P40: Specifications

The Huawei P40, on the other hand, comes with a much smaller 6.1-inch display with a wide punch-hole. The display itself is a Fulld HD+ one and supports only 60Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, there's the Kirin 990 chipset 3,800mAh battery and a maximum charging speed of 22.5W using a Type-C cable. The phone gets 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

For cameras, the P40 gets rather modest specs compared to the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+. As such, instead of the moster camera set-ups of the other two phones, on the Huawei P40 there will be a Leica Ultra Vision triple camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary camera sat next to a 16-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens.

Other features of the P40 include IP53 water and dust protection and HMS-based EMUI 10.1 which brings features such as Huawei share.