Huawei P50 Pro render leaked online, hints at a compact form factor

Huawei is tipped to launch the P50 series of flagships in the coming months, and ahead of their launch, details about the P50 Pro have started to leak online. As per a new leak, the P50 Pro will be smaller than its predecessor.

The information comes courtesy of @OnLeaks which has published the first render of the upcoming flagship. The display is said to measure 6.6-inches hitting that it's closer in size to the P40 than the P40 Pro. The phone is shown to come with a display that will bring a curved edge.

The phone appears to be a compact device which is shown to measure 159mm tall and 73mm wide. The renders show the phone looks closer to the vanilla P40 than the Pro model (which is 162.9 x 75.5 mm, for comparison).

The P50 Pro's display comes with a few notable changes. It brings with itself a dual selfie camera punch hole, and it also gets a traditional earpiece, replacing the acoustic display that was introduced with the P30 Pro.

A report by Elec also claims the Huawei P50 Pro will use Samsung and LG OLED displays and will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chip. however, there is no clarity if TSMC has been cleared to trade with Huawei.

It's possible the Huawei P50 Pro will employ the Kirin 9000 chipset will be paired to a good amount of RAM. With this hardware, this should ensure the phone focuses on imaging performance much like previous P series models. Additionally, there are also suggestions that the phone could launch with Harmony OS.

Huawei launched the P40 series in March 2020, as such there's likely we'll see the P50 line revealed around Q1 or Q2 2021. As such, we expect more details about the phone to emerge online in the coming weeks and months.