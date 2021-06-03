Huawei Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro with HarmonyOS goes official:Price, specs and features

Highlights Huawei has launched a slew of devices running the companys in-house operating system called HarmonyOS.

Huawei has launched a slew of devices running the company's in-house operating system called HarmonyOS. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched two tablets MatePad Pro and the MatePad and the much-awaited Huawei Watch 3. The company has announced two watches the Watch 3 and the W.atch 3 Pro under the Watch 3 series.The devices have been launched in China, the company is yet to share its plan of launching the devices in other markets including India.

Talking about the new launch, Kevin Ho, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Consumer BG said, "The brand-new HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series is powered by HarmonyOS 2. The new smartwatches are independent, smart, and as powerful as smartphones. They are designed to make everyday life more convenient than before. Health and fitness monitoring has always been one of our wearables' core strengths and this time, we are including skin temperature detection, handwashing and fall detection to offer a more complete feature set for users to take better control of their own health."

Both the smartwatches are identical in shape and size, but the Watch 3 Pro comes with a few extra features. So let us have a look at the key specifications and the price of the new Huawei Watch 3.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Watch 3 Pro: Price and availability

Huawei Watch 3 Pro has been launched in China for CNY 3,300 (roughly Rs. 38,000) whereas the Huawei Watch 3 is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The watches are already available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on June 11. The Watch 3 has been launched in three variants including Active, Classic, and Elite. The Watch 3 Pro on the other hand will be available in Classic and Elite variants.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Watch 3: Specifications

The Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It is covered with ultra-curved 3D glass. The Watch 3 series first Huawei smartwatch series to come with a 3D rotating crown that offers tactile feedback. The watch runs on HarmonyOS which comes with a whole new interface.

The watches come with over 100 workout modes and various sensors such skin temperature detection, fall detection, and SOS alerts. Apart from this, it can also monitor the heart rate, SpO2, sleep patter and stress. An eSIM can be used to make calls and listen to music through Huawei Music.

The watches are equipped with various sensors including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate reader, ambient light sensor, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.