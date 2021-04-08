Huawei Watch 3 with Harmony OS and e-sim support could be the next OnePlus Watch rival

Highlights Huawei Watch 3 may launch in May.

It is expected to ship with Harmony OS.

It is expected to bring support for more third-party applications and mobile payments.

Huawei may soon launch the successor to the Huawei Watch 2 that was launched back in 2017. As per a tipster on Weibo, the Huawei Watch 3 will make a way in May. To remind you, the last iteration of the Huawei Watch, i.e. Huawei Watch 2, came with Google's very own Wear-OS.

But that will not be the case this time as Google has stopped providing OS to Huawei due to the trade ban imposed by the US. From what we have heard, the Huawei Watch 3 will be running Huawei's very own HarmonyOS rather than WearOS or LiteOS on the GT lineup.

Huawei has been selling smartwatches since 2015, however, the initial watches in the lineup had poor battery life and performance. This was due to the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear SoC and Android Wear OS.

HarmonyOS for Huawei Watch 3

The Huawei GT series that debuted first in 2018 has less performance and battery issues as these were powered by Huawei's in-house Hisilicon Kirin SoC and Huawei LiteOS. The Only major drawback here is the limited support of third-party apps.

Huawei is looking to address all these issues with the upcoming Huawei Watch 3. According to the leaks, the smartwatch will bring advanced AI features. Further, the leaks give us a sneak peek at the new HarmonyOS that is slated to feature on Huawei Watch GT 3. It is also said to have support for mobile payments and more third-party applications.

Besides this, the Huawei Watch 3 is expected to bring e-sim support like the Watch 2 Pro. This means you can call, reply to messages, stream music even if you are not connected to your device. The Watch is also expected to bring support for We Chat with the option to reply with voice messages.

As per the tipster, the Huawei Watch 3 will be comparatively pricier than the Watch GT series devices. The Huawei Watch 3 is expected to make a way in May or June. It may launch alongside the Huawei P50 series that is delayed to June this year.