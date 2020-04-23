Huawei watch GT 2, GT 2e can now monitor oxygen levels in your blood: Here's how

Highlights Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e have received a new SpO2 feature

The new feature has been activated via a software update

The feature will let users measure the oxygen levels in their blood

Huawei has updated the firmware update version for its Huawei Watch GT 2. The software version 1.0.6.26 brings a number of new features, but crucially adds support for SpO2 monitoring system which helps users detect oxygen saturation levels in the blood.

The feature allows users to check the oxygen levels in their blood through the Watch GT 2's companion app -- Huawei Health. The SpO2 gives an estimate of the oxygen levels in a person's bloodstream. A healthy person should have an SpO2 level between 90 and 100. Low levels of oxygen in the blood can cause hypoxemia, which can have severe impact on health.

The addition of the feature comes as a welcome news at a time when several people are facing health issues because of the lifestyle changes introduced as a result of the lockdowns across the globe. With the new SpO2 feature, Huawei claims it will be able to help "the elderly, people with certain heart and lungs related diseases and snoring issues, those having a hectic schedule, or those living at higher altitude are usual victims of low oxygen levels in the blood."

The feature is also being extended to the Huawei Watch GT 2e by the company. It is the latest smartwatch launched by Huawei and was introduced at an online event alongside the company's P40 series of smartphones.

The company claims the Watch GT 2e is "designed to inspire an active lifestyle". It features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. The watch comes in four new colours -- Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White, with the strap made of soft and comfortable fluoro rubber. It comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which Huawei claims is crisp and colorful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight.

Huawei's latest smartwatch also offers new watch faces, "which complement fluidity and action when the user is on the move." The Huawei WATCH GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, the Watch GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The Huawei Watch GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.