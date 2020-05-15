Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India, priced at Rs 11,990

Highlights Huawei Watch GT 2e has been launched in India

The Watch GT 2e has been priced at Rs 11,990

t features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch GT 2e, as its latest offering in the wearable segment in India. The watch has been made available to buyers for pre-order at the moment and can be purchased through both Amazon and Flipkart. The new smart wearable from Huawei brings a number of unique features and is priced at Rs. 11,990.

The company has informed that buyers will also be extended a 6-month no-cost EMI option under a special offer that starts today and will run until May 28. Further, those buying the Watch GT 2e before May 21 will also get a free set of AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

The smart wearable finally comes to India after it was first unveiled alongside the Huawei P40-series phones in March earlier this year. The Watch GT 2e is being marketed by Huawei as a slightly improved version of the Watch GT 2 that was announced earlier last year. It also comes with the promise of 14 days of battery life on a single charge. However, there are also some extra features.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which Huawei claims is crisp and colorful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight.

Huawei's latest smartwatch also offers new watch faces, "which complement fluidity and action when the user is on the move." The Huawei Watch GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, the Watch GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The Huawei Watch GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.

The company claims the Watch GT 2e is "designed to inspire an active lifestyle". It features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. Huawei has also introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature and is also promising a two-week-long battery life with the device.