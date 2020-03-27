Huawei Watch GT 2e launched with 2-week battery life and SpO2 feature

Highlights Huawei Watch GT 2e has been launched alongside the P40 series smartphones

Huawei has added to its smart wearables portfolio by launching the Huawei Watch GT 2e. The smartwatch was launched at an online event alongside the company's P40 series of smartphones, which will now be Huawei's new flagships for 2020.

The company claims the Watch GT 2e is "designed to inspire an active lifestyle". It features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. Huawei has also introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature and is also promising a two-week-long battery life with the device.

Like the previous Huawei Watch GT products, the Watch GT 2e will continue to bring reliable fitness and health management experiences to consumers. Said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG, Huawei places huge importance on fitness and health functions. Since we are upgrading the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy in 2020, fitness and health will become an essential user scenario. As technology products are more interconnected with consumers' lives, Huawei will continue to drive technology advancement, improve software and hardware ecosystems, and innovate in wearables to bring smarter fitness and health management experiences driven by technology.

The watch comes in four new colours -- Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White, with the strap made of soft and comfortable fluoro rubber. It comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which Huawei claims is crisp and colorful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight.

Huawei's latest smartwatch also offers new watch faces, "which complement fluidity and action when the user is on the move." The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, the Watch GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The Huawei Watch GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.

Beginning from April, the Watch GT 2e will be available in the company's Vmall and Huawei Authorised Retailers, with a retail price of Euro 199.