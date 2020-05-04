Huawei Watch GT 2e spotted on Flipkart ahead of launch, price in India revealed

Highlights Huawei Watch GT 2e could be launched in India in the coming days

The Watch GT 2e has seen itself being listed on Flipkart

The smartwatch promises 14-days of battery life

It appears the Huawei Watch GT 2e is finally coming to India, with the recently announced smart wearable now getting listed on Flipkart ahead of its official launch. The watch appeared on Flipkart, with pricing details as well as its key specs being listed online.

The Watch GT 2e was also listed on the company's India website, as per Gadgets360. However, the Flipkart listing has since been taken down, but the watch is still expected to make its way to buyers in the coming days. The wearable comes to India shortly after it was unveiled alongside the Huawei P40-series phones in March. The Watch GT 2e is being marketed by Huawei as a slightly improved version of the Watch GT 2 that was announced earlier last year. It also comes with the promise of 14 days of battery life on a single charge. However, there are also some extra features.

Much like the Huawei Watch GT 2, the Watch GT 2e appears to have been launched in India in Active and Sports variants, with the former available in Mint Green straps and the latter in Lava Red and Graphite Blackstrap options. The Flipkart listing of the Huawei Watch GT 2e reveals the price in India for the Watch to be Rs 19,990.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which Huawei claims is crisp and colorful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight.

Huawei's latest smartwatch also offers new watch faces, "which complement fluidity and action when the user is on the move." The Huawei Watch GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, the Watch GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The Huawei Watch GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.

The company claims the Watch GT 2e is "designed to inspire an active lifestyle". It features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. Huawei has also introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature and is also promising a two-week-long battery life with the device.