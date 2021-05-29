If you snore too loudly chances are your Fitbit is listening to it and analysing your sleep quality

Highlights Fitbit app is getting a new update that would analyse your sleep quality and school you a little for snoring too loudly.

Do you always snore too loudly while sleeping? You might have someone else other than your partner who could be hearing it. Before you think there is a ghost in your house, let us tell you that your Fitbit app is getting a new update that would analyse your sleep quality and school you a little for snoring too loudly. The update will be rolled out for the Android app for now.

As per 9to5 Google, Fitbit app is getting a new snore and noise detection feature. The Fitbit watch already has a usual sleep tracker that monitors for how long have you slept and how much more sleep do you require to lead a heathy lifestyle, but the new update will enhance the feature and make it more nuanced.

The Fitbit 3.42 update is rolling out today and can be updated on Google Play Store. The trackers will be used to tell whether the person is sleeping well or not. You will have to first enable the Snore and Noise detection on the app. Post which, the Fitbit app will turn on its microphone after you have fallen asleep. It will then listen to the ambient noise which might include your snoring.

"During sleep, the microphone on your Fitbit device can monitor noise, including snores from you or someone next to you. Throughout the night, we look for," the app description read.

The app will analyse the Sound intensity. The app will check how loud or quiet that sound is to determine the baseline noise level.

"We look for snore-specific noises. When our algorithm detects an event that's louder than the baseline noise level, it performs a calculation to decide if it's snoring or something else. If the noise level in your room is louder than the snoring, this feature may not be able to pick up the snoring," the app description said.

However, Fitbit might not be able to tell who in the room is snoring if there are two or more people. The sound of the other person too will be included in n the detection mix. Post which, Fitbit will tell you how much time did you spend snoring in the night.