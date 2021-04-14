In 90s Elon Musk did 2 jobs a day, his reaction to it on Twitter is viral

Highlights Musk was writing a multitasker for PC in C++ in the early 90s.

Besides the night job, he also used to have a day job at an energy storage start-up.

Musk also shared his experiences from the earlier days of SpaceX.

Elon Musk is widely regarded as the most important technology entrepreneur of this generation. After all, he has been able to bring electric cars to use by the masses, develop reusable rockets, come up with an entirely new transport system based on a vacuum and propel the vision to get humanity to Mars. It was not always like this, though, as a young Elon worked on entirely different projects than today.

Twitter user Pranay Pathole recently shared an image of a young Elon Musk from back in the early 1900s. In his tweet, Pranay mentioned that the Tesla CEO used to work at a videogame company in Palo Alto at the time.

The tweet further read that while working for the firm, Musk wrote a multitasker for PC in C++. The program was supposed to read video from a CD while running a game simultaneously.

"In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science." Pranay wrote in his tweet.

Surprisingly enough for the Twitterati, Musk replied to Pranay's tweet with an affirmative. Musk wrote that the information shared in the tweet is true and that at the time, he had to "flip CPU registers explicitly," as computers were so slow.

"True. Ancient times Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow."

(Image: Twitter/ Pranay Pathole/ Elon Musk)

Pranay mentioned the irony in Musk's story, how the name of the video game company Rocket Science eventually became Musk's ultimate field of study and entrepreneurship.

Always multitasking

The flashback doesn't end here. Just like he is famous for his multiple roles in several industries today, Musk used to have a day job along with the above-mentioned task he used to do at night.

"That was my night job. Day job was working on ruthenium-tantalum ultracapacitors at Pinnacle Research," he wrote on Twitter. He even went on to mention his graduation idea - "My grad student idea was to try to use advanced chip making equipment to create high energy density capacitors accurate to molecular level."

In another flashback, Musk spoke of the time he was working with on a SpaceX rocket model. Twitter user AstoJordy shared an earlier image of Musk having a model rocket in his hand. He asked the SpaceX CEO for the year the picture was taken.

(Image: Twitter/ Jordan/ Elon Musk)

In response, Musk shared that the picture was taken sometime around 2004. He mentioned the version of the model rocket to be Falcon 1.

"That version of Falcon 1 never flew, so must be ~2004. The CAD looks so simple! I think we were still using SolidWorks back then."