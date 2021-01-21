In source code of new White House website, Biden team hid this secret message as the site went live

Highlights US President Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States in Washington DC.

The US President Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States in Washington DC. With a new President, came a new White House Website with an all-new design. The website features an interactive design and comes with a dark mode. However, what caught everyone's attention was the secret message hidden in the source code of the new White House website.

Upon digging into the HTML source code of the website, you would find a message from the technical team of the White House. "If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the message reads with a link to its website. First spotted by Protocol, the message was a clear invitation for the coders to join the technology teamUS Digital Serviceof the White House.

The US Digital Service was founded by former President Barack Obama in August 2014. The team comprises designers, engineers, product managers, Digital policy experts to help the federal government with technology-related matters.

As per a fox business report, coders who wish to apply for the position are required to complete an application and attach their resume. Selected candidates will have to go through a rigorous interview process with a member of the U.S. Digital Service team. If selected, the candidate will be informed by the team. To be an employee of USDS, the person needs to be a citizen of the United States. Currently, all the USDS employees are working remotely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the President of the United States of America by Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court John Roberts.

Speaking after taking oath as the 46th President of the United States, 78-year-old Biden pledged to mend America's global relations."Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge," Biden said in his inaugural address. "Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy...At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," said Biden

"We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security," Biden said in his message to the international community," he added.