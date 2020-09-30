India launch of Vivo V20 series soon, to sell on Flipkart

Highlights Vivo is all set to launch the V20 series in India.

Vivo V20 series of phones could be launched on October 12.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G could bring with itself a 6.44-inch FHD.

Vivo has gone ahead and confirmed the launch of the Vivo V20 series in India. The company took to its social media handles to share a teaser about the V20 series of phones, and to hint the imminent launch of the device.

Additionally, the company also shared a teaser of the device on the Flipkart app, thereby confirming that the phone will be exclusive to the platform. While there is no confirmation yet, the Vivo V20 series is expected to be launched in the country on October 12.

For now, little is known about the Vivo V20 series, however, from what we've seen before, the series will bring three models Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, and Vivo V20 Pro. While we're not sure which of the phones will come to India, but the expectation is that at least two will make way to the country as the Vivo V20 series phone has already listed on the company website.

As for the specifications, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G could bring with itself a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR10. Under the hood, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of the cameras, the phone is said to get a triple rear camera set-up at the back with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor sat next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It has a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the front.