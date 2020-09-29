India may not give respite to PUBG

Highlights PUBG Mobile might not return to India anytime soon.

PUBG and 117 other apps were banned in the second wave of the Chinese app ban in India.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India but not the web or the console version of the gaming platform.

PUBG Mobile might not return to India anytime soon. The reports have claimed that the chances of mobile gaming app returning to the country are less even after PUBG Corp took the publishing rights away of the gaming app from Chinese company Tencent.

PUBG and 117 other apps were banned in the second wave of the Chinese app ban in India. But soon after the mobile gaming app was removed from the app stores, the parent company of PUBG Corp had taken away the publishing rights of Mobile app from Tencent. This gave hopes to the fan that the app will make a comeback in India but now the chances do not seem so bright.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said in a statement that it is no hurry to bring the game back in India. "The violent nature of the game has been the cause of many complaints from all quarters. That does not change with the change in ownership rights," Reuters quoted a source as saying.

Talking about taking away publishing rights from Tencent, PUBG Corp had said, "In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans."

It is important to note that PUBG Mobile was banned in India but not the web or the console version of the gaming platform.

