India Today Gaming announces the launch of its flagship esports event the ESports Premier League (ESPL) 2021

The Esports Premier League 2021 is a multi-city Free Fire tournament that will feature a prize pool of Rs. 25,00,000 and over 700 online matches. Free Fire is one of the largest and most famous battle royale game in India. ESPL will be one of India's largest event to date and feature various teams across 8 major cities in India. The tournament will run over 3 months and will be played on India Today Gaming's own Esports platform. Below you will find complete information about the event, including how to register for the ESPL 2021, Prize pool distribution, Format of ESPL 2021, and much more.

Important Dates and Format

As mentioned above, ESPL 2021 will feature Free Fire for the upcoming tournament. The event will feature over 700 online matches over 3 months, allowing each team to qualify for the next stages and ultimately win the league. Teams will represent 8 cities across the country, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bangalore.

The event is divided into four phases, and the first phase will kick off on June 16. The teams will be further divided into 4 groups A, B, C, and D. In level 1, 22 teams will qualify from each group for a total of 88 teams. These 88 teams will then join 8 invited teams in level 2 and compete for the top 8 spots. These teams will qualify for the next level and represent eight different cities across the country. Finally, the finale is scheduled for August 29th, 2021, where we will get our champions.

How to register for ESPL 2021

The registrations for Level 1 Phase 1 have already begun from 1st May and will be completed by 14th June. Here is the list of the registration dates for the ESPL 2021.

Group A - start: May 1, 2021, end: Jun 14, 2021 (ongoing)

Group B - start: June 16, 2021, end: Jun 24, 2021

Group C - start: June 26, 2021, end: July 4, 2021

Group D - start: July 6, 2021, end: July 14, 2021

The registrations are already underway, so don't wait and quickly gather your best men to join you in the ultimate battle in India's biggest Esports Event. Here is the link to the official website, where you can register for the ESPL 2021 and find further information.

India Today Gaming aims to bring more flagship tournaments in the coming future where more variety of esports titles could be played out. Till then, enjoy playing and watching this wonderful Free Fire event. To watch the live stream, visit the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today Gaming along with India Today and AajTak.