India tops list of highest Zoom downloads in April, Aarogya Setu also popular

Highlights Data from app install trackers reveal that of total zoom downloads in April 18.4 per cent happened in India.

The US was second with share of 14.3 per cent in total Zoom downloads.

Aarogya Setu has more than 50 million downloads, according to Google Play store.

India topped the most installs of Zoom Application, according to tech portals tracking installs globally. Arogya Setu application, while introduced only a month ago, has also made it to the global list of installs.

Sensor Tower website quotes India at 18.2 percent of Zoom installs out of its total downloads and is followed by the United States at 14.3 percent.

Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform reported that Zoom was the most downloaded non-game app worldwide for April 2020 with close to 131 million installs, 60 times growth from April 2019.

Second most installed non-game app worldwide is TikTok, reporting more than 107 million installs, a 2.5 times increase from April 2019. India reported highest installs at approximately 22 percent, followed by the US at 9.4 percent.

Interestingly, government approved Aarogya Setu also made it to the list at number 7. This was significant, as the app is specific to India while the list covers worldwide data.

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. The app claims to proactively reach out to and inform users regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19. The app generated controversy recently with apprehensions on security surveillance as mentioned by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Google Play Store shows Aarogya Setu installs at more than 50,000,000 though the App was introduced only in April. The Zoom installs stand at over 100,000,000.

WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook rounded out the top five most installed non-game apps worldwide for the month.