Indian cyber agency warns Android users about fake COVID-19 vaccine registration message

A fake COVID vaccine registration SMS has been doing the rounds. Apparently, the message is not only fake but also gains illegal access to a user's Android phone. The message comes with a link which can compromise users' contact list. The Cybersecurity agency in India has issued a warning about the same. The message that is being sent with a nefarious intention by cybercriminals has been found in five variants.

Warning citizens about the same, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In said in an advisory, "It has been reported that a fake SMS message is in circulation that falsely claims to offer an app to let users register for COVID-19 vaccine in India. The SMS carries a link that installs the malicious app on Android-based devices, which essentially spreads itself via SMS to victims' contacts."

Not too long ago, it was reported that a fake message that is in circulation claims to let users register for COVID-19 vaccine in India though an app. However, the so-called app is basically a malware, which gets installed in your device automatically if you click on the link that is provided with the message.

People are struggling to book slots for COVID vaccination and the attackers have found the perfect time to trick users into clicking on the link. Earlier, malware researcher, Luke Stefanko had tweeted about the malicious message that has been doing the rounds in India. "SMS worm impersonates Covid-19 vaccine free registration. Android SMS worm tries to spread via text messages as fake free registration for Covid-19 vaccine - targets India It can spread itself via SMS to victim contacts with link to download this malware."

The researcher had notified users that the worm app gets installed in a user's phone and spreads itself through the user's contact list. The app or malware is also capable of gaining illegal access to a person's sensitive information. It is being reported that the app was intially named COVID-19 but later the name was changed Vaccine Register