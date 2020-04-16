Indian govt advisory says avoid using Zoom: Why and what to do if you HAVE to use Zoom

Highlights India's MoHA has cautioned users of Zoom.

It is not a safe platform, the ministry told Wednesday.

There are, however, certain steps you should take to ensure safety.

In a fresh blow to Zoom, India's Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued an advisory on the use of the video conferencing app. It has said the use of the platform is "not safe." The caution has been issued for Zoom users in India, whose numbers have increased dramatically over the past few days. Zoom has emerged as a one-stop solution for video meetings among users during the covid-19-induced lockdown globally. The looming concern on Zoom is related to the security loopholes that have been unearthed in multitudes, also emphasised by the regulators in countries such as the US and Taiwan.

Zoom's potential to break free from the criticism pouring in from all directions is quite less, considering the platform has a dubious privacy policy. Previously, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI, cautioned the users in the US on using Zoom for their daily video meetings. The cases of what is being termed "zoom-bombing" have grown exponentially, wherein malicious actors intrude the video calls and inject them with unsavoury elements, such as swastika symbol and pornography. Later, Taiwan announced a blanket ban on the usage of Zoom within the country's borders.

There are alternatives to Zoom, such as Microsoft Teams, Skype, WhatsApp, FaceTime, and Google Meet. But their adoption in these times has slowed, owing to the lack of features that Zoom, on the other hand, provides. We are talking about the features such as background change, face beautification, remote access to various desktops, and, most importantly, a large number of participants. Although the features are nifty, they are subject to Zoom's privacy policy, which is yet not clear to users. For instance, Zoom's website mentions end-to-end (E2E) encryption for video calls, but it was later explained by the company that it is only for Zoom text chats and that the video meetings are secured using only the TLS encryption.

So, what if you are still willing to take a risk and use Zoom for video chats?

While there are a lot of features Zoom can boast of, it has to address privacy issues immediately to stop any further criticism. Some recent announcements from Zoom have been centred around tightening privacy and ramping up the security level. These include some steps that you should follow, also issued by the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), to safeguard your privacy and data from potential hacks and cybercriminals: