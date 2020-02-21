Indian man is stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook and offering him flowers, Apple goes to court

Highlights Indian man Rakesh Sharma accused of stalking Tim Cook

Rakesh Sharma gets restraining order from court

Sharma showed up at Cook's residence twice without permission

In a bizarre turn of events, an Indian man named Rakesh Sharma has been accused of allegedly stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook and trespassing his property twice. On a chilly December night, Sharma showed up at Tim Cook's residence with a bottle of champagne and flowers. What might appear as admiration soon turned into obsession when he showed up again at his property without permission.

The man was soon given a restraining order wherein he was ordered to stay away from Cook's residence in Silicon Valley and maintain a safe distance from his three security guards. The order is till March 3, following which there will be a court hearing.

Apple security specialist revealed in a court document that Sharma left a disturbing voicemail on an apple executive's phone on September 25, 2019. A week later, Sharma again left another unsettling voicemail on the executive's phone. He tried to trespass Tim Cook's property on two separate occasions.

On December 4, Rakesh Sharma entered Cook's property through a restricted area without permission at around 10:30 pm in a bid to deliver flowers and champagne. A month later on January 15, he showed up again at his residence but fled the spot before the police arrived

"Mr Sharma's continuous and increasingly threatening conduct is causing me and other Apple employees significant emotional distress and gives me grave concern for our personal safety," Apple security specialist told CNET.

On digging deeper, it was discovered that San Francisco-based Sharma was a critic of Tim Cook. He had posted a video criticizing him on Facebook.

"Hey Tim Cook, you have serious issues at your brand. You need to leave the Bay Area. Basically, I'm shooing you out. Shoo, Tim Cook, out of the Bay Area, he says in the video.

Apple specialist further revealed in a statement that Sharma once demanded cash settlement because he said an Apple employee allegedly mocked him over the phone and hung up on him when was apparently recovering from an illness in a hospital. Sharma had even gone ahead to say that the Apple CEO is apparently a criminal and they will try to kill him.

However, when Sharma was contacted by CNET he alleged that there it was a misunderstanding as he doesn't have a lawyer representing him at the case.

As much as Apple is loved as a brand, it also has many haters but this kind of hatred was witnessed for the first time.