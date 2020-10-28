Infinix Hot 10 4GB variant to go on first sale on October 28: Price, specs and more

Highlights Infinix had unveiled the cheaper variant of Hot 10 in India a few days ago.

Infinix had unveiled the cheaper variant of Hot 10 in India a few days ago. Launched at Rs 8999, the smartphone will go on its first sale on October 28 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale. The Flipkart sale will commence on October 29 but for the Plus members, the sale will go live a day early on October 28. While the Plus members can get the device on October 28, others can buy it on October 29.

Talking about the Hot 10, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "The recent launch of Infinix HOT 10 in 6GB RAM/128 GB ROM variant was a huge hit among the tech and gaming enthusiasts. The device has been widely appreciated by the customers for its uninterrupted gameplay and several category-first features delivering unparalleled performance, design and experience at an unbelievable price point. The smartphone is also a massive upgrade to our previous generation of HOT series and reflects Infinix's philosophy of democratizing the best in smartphone technology for the masses that have been constantly trusting and appreciating our devices. As we always strive to make a difference in the lives of our consumers through our smartphones, we realized that there was a need for a 4GB RAM/64GB variant of HOT 10."

Infinix had launched the Infinix Hot 10 in 6GB variant with 128GB storage capacity. The device was launched at Rs 9999. Considering there is not much of a price difference between the two variants, you should spend extra 1000 to go for the 6GB variant. You will not only get better RAM but also get more storage space.

The key specifications in both the smartwatches remain the same. The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch pin-hole display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 NITS brightness along with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is driven by a MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB DDR4 RAM and storage capacity up to 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Infinix Hot 10 sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 16-megapixel camera, an 8CM macro lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

In the battery department, the Infinix Hot 10 houses a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support that gives 23 hrs of video playback, and a power marathon technology feature which further increases battery life by 25 percent, as per the company.