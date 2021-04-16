Infinix Hot 10 Play with dual cameras, Mediatek's Helio G35 SoC gets listed on Flipkart

Highlights Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to launch a budget device in India soon.

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to launch a budget device in India soon. The company had announced that it is going to launch the Infinix Hot 10 Play in India on April 19. Notably, India is not the first market where Infinix Hot 10 Play would be launched. The smartphone was earlier launched in the Philippines. As per reports, the Hot 10 Play would be the mellowed-down version of the Hot 10 that was earlier launched in the Indian market.

In a statement, Infinix had confirmed launching the smartphone in India on April 19. The smartphone will be exclusively launched on Flipkart. However, ahead of the launch, Hot 10 Play has been listed on the e-commerce platform. The Flipkart listing reveals the design of the smartphone you can spot the dual camera sensors on the rear with a notch on the front. So let us have a look at the detailed specifications and price of the Infinix Hot 10 Play.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Expected price

Infinix while announcing the smartphone did not reveal the price of the Hot 10 Play but hinted that it would be priced under Rs 10,000. The smartphone was launched for PHP 4,290 (approx Rs. 6,630) in the Philippines. So in India too, the price may not be more than Rs 8000. Infinix strictly caters to the budget audience, it has never launched a phone that is priced above Rs 15,000. With the Infinx Hot 10 Play, the company will add a new phone to its budget portfolio.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Specifications

As mentioned above that Infinix Hot 10 Play was made official in the Philippines, so we are not alien to the specifications of the device. The Hot 10 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the modest MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which stands on a 12nm fabrication process and coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Similar configurations have been used in other budget devices including Micromax In 1b, Redmi 9, Realme C20, and Realme C21. The smartphone will run on Android 10.

Infinix Hot 10 Play features a dual-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13MP primary sensor and an AI lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 6000mah battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it uses Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, dual-SIM support, and FM radio.