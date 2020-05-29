Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Infinix Hot 9 series phones were launched on May 29.

Infinix Hot 9 smartphones will be exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8499 and Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9499.

The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has launched two new phones in the budget segment- the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro today. The phones were launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12 noon. The launch was previously teased on Flipkart an on company's official handle and several leaks surfaced ahead of the official launch. The devices are priced at Rs 8499 for Hot 9 and Rs 9499 for Hot 9 Pro.

The Infinix Hot 9 is a successor to the Hot 8 series that was launched in India in 2019. Both smartphones have similar specs but differ only in terms of camera. The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro has been launched in two different colours Violet and Ocean Wave

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro feature a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen a high screen to body ratio of 90.5 per cent.

Chipset: The Infinix Hot 9 series is powered by Helio P22 (12nm) Octa-Core 64-bit processor.

RAM: The Helio P22 is supported by a 4GB of RAM for smooth operations

Storage: The 4GB RAM has been paired with 64GB storage and can also be expanded using a microSD card.

Battery: The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro house a massive 5000mAh battery for long-tasing performance

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro: Camera and design

The only department where the two phones differ is the camera. Although the two phones feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, the camera sensors are different.

The Hot 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor along with a Low-light sensor. The cameras are supported by Quad-LED flash.

Whereas the Hot 9 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor along with a Low-light sensor. The cameras are supported by triple-LED flash.



In terms of design, the Hot 9 series feature a Gem cut texture design along with 2.5D Glass on Front. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear and a USB port and a 3.5mm jack.

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro: Price and availability

The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8499 while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro costs Rs 9499. The phones will be available on Flipkart from June 5 and June 8 at 12 pm respectively.