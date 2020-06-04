Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale on June 5: Price, specifications and more

Highlights nfinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time on June 5.

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix unveiled two new budget smartphones in India-the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro. Launched on May 29, one of the devices in the Hot 9 seriesthe Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time on June 5. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 12 noon onwards. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9499 in India.

Infinix had also launched the Hot 9 which was priced at Rs 8499. The Hot 9 series is a successor to the Hot 8 Series by the company. The phones were launched in two exciting new shadesthe Ocean Wave and Violet. The phone looks and feels good can be a good buy under Rs 10,000.

But before you head out to buy the phone have a look at the specifications.

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: In term of the display, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro feature a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen a high screen to body ratio of 90.5 percent.

Chipset: The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by Helio P22 (12nm) Octa-Core 64-bit processor and runs Android 10 XOS 6.0 Dolphin out of the box

RAM: The Helio P22 is supported by a 4GB of RAM for smooth operations inside the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

Storage: The 4GB RAM has been paired with 64GB storage and can also be expanded using a microSD card.

Battery: The Infinix Hot 9 Pro house a massive 5000mAh battery for long-tasing performance, which can last a little over a day if you use it moderately.

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro: Camera and design

The Hot 9 Pro flaunts an AI quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor along with a Low-light sensor. The cameras are supported by Quad-LED flash.

In terms of design, the Hot 9 Pro features a gem-cut texture design along with 2.5D Glass on Front. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear and a USB port and a 3.5mm jack.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro: Price

The Infinix Hot 9 was launched for Rs 8499 while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro costs Rs 9499. The phones will be available on Flipkart from June 5 and June 8 at 12 pm respectively.