Infinix may soon launch phone with curved display, 160W fast charging support

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix may soon shift its focus towards premium smartphones. Infinix has only focused on budget and mid-range devices so far, but this one can expect a flagship from the company. A new report has revealed that Infinix could soon launch a smartphone with a curved display, a periscope camera and 160W fast charging support. From what it looks like, Infinix is going to go all out with its rumoured smartphone. The company might draw a lot of takers if the smartphone is priced competitively.

XDA Developers has leaked the renders of the Infinix smartphone with a curved display. Infinix has never launched anything like this ever in India or any other markets. The smartphone features a bezel-less design with a curved display. It is not too wide and features a rectangular camera model that houses a giant camera sensor. The main sensor is accompanied by a square-shaped sensor and a round camera sensor.

On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The report reveals that the smartphone could come with an in-display finger with a bezel-less design. At the bottom, a USB-Type C port can be seen with speaker grilles to its right. The power and volume button is placed on the right edge.

The rear panel has a huge NOW branding, which is similar to how Realme does it. The report reveals that the smartphone could come with 160W Ultra Flash Charger. This is way more than what any company is offering. Infinix has only launched smartphones with 10W and 18W fast charging solutions tech. Apart from the design, no other information about the phone has been revealed.

Infinix has earlier launched two new smartphones in India including the Note 10, Note 10 Pro. The Note 10 costs Rs 10,999 for 4+64 variant and 11,999 for Rs 6+128 variant and Infinix Note 10 Pro priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB variant.The Infinix Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 come with a huge 6.95-inch display, the Note 10 Pro also comes with a high rate of 90hz. The 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM whereas the Note 10 is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.