Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market. Expanding its portfolio, Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro in the market. The Note 10 will cater to the budget audience whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has been launched in the mid-range category. The smartphones promise a host of features with a special focus on gaming.

Talking about the new devices, "To reach out to this evolving gaming community in India and take their experience to the next level, Infinix has introduced its NOTE 10 series backed by an array of powerful features and equally capable software to enhance one's gaming experience.Earlier smartphone users used to only look out for specifications like camera, performance, design and display before buying a device. Now, there are close to 80% of committed gamers from both metros and non-metros and a majority of them play multiplayer online games on their smartphones so naturally there are other things these users are looking at.Our NOTE 10 series has been evolved to perfectly balance all aspects of a gaming ready no compromise device that comes at an aggressive value proposition."

So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro



Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro: Price and availability

The Infinix Note 10 has been launched in two variants including the 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variants. The smartphone costs Rs 10,999 for 4+64 variant and 11,999 for Rs 6+128 variant. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available in a single variant. The device has been priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB variant. Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Note 10 Pro will be available in three colour variants 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret and the Note 10 too will be available in colours including 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 come with a huge 6.95-inch display, the Note 10 Pro also comes with a high rate of 90hz. The 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM whereas the Note 10 is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, the Note 10 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 64 MP primary camera along with an 8MP Ultra-wide angle and a 2MP super macro lens with f/2.25 large aperture along with a 2MP Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. The Note 10 on the other hand comes with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel AI Triple rear camera with f/1.79 large aperture and quad-LED flash. On the front, both the cameras house 16-megapixel camera selfies.

Both Note 10 Pro and Note 10 house a 5000mAh. The Note 10 Pro also gets support for 33W fast charging technology.