Infinix Note 7 first sale today: Price, specifications and more

Infinix Note 7 is all set to go on its first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in India on September 16 as part of Infinix's Note Series. Although the Note 7 targets the budget audience, it packs the specifications of the mid-range device with a huge screen and great battery life.

Infinix has been on a launching spree in India. The company has launched a couple of phones in the budget segment with great specs. With Infinix Note 7 too, the company has introduced a quad-rear camera and fast charging support. Interestingly, the smartphone features a new design this time with a circular camera island instead of a rectangular camera module.

Infinix Note 7 Price and availability

The Infinix Note 7 was launched at a price of Rs 11,499 for the lone 4GB variant. The device will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. Note 7 is available in three different colors including Bolivia Blue, Forrest Green and Aether Black.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications and features

The Infinix Note 7 sports a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of the optics, Infinix features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light camera sensor along with quad-LED flashlights. On the front, the Note 7 features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 7 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a rear fingerprinted scanner.As fas the battery is concerned, the Infinix Note 7 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W battery. Interestingly, the Note 7 is the first Infinix device in India to come with fast charging support.