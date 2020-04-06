Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite Launched: Check out specifications, features

Highlights Infinix has launched two new smartphones under its Note 7 seriesthe Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Note 7 Lite

The Infinix Note 7 series feature punch-hole displays, 5000mAh batteries, quad-camera setups and more

The phones will also come along with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Infinix has launched two new smartphones under its Note 7 seriesthe Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Note 7 Lite. The phones are Infinix's new entry to the budget segment.

The Infinix Note 7 series feature punch-hole displays, 5000mAh batteries, quad-camera setups and more. There is clarity when Infinix would launch smartphones in India. Earlier, the company had launched the magnanimous S5 pro that came up with a pop-up camera under Rs 10,000. The phone performed fairly well in almost every aspect.

So let's have a look at what Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 series have to offer

Infinix Note 7 specifications and features

The Infinix Note 7 and the Note 7 series was listed on the official website of Infinix ahead of the launch. Infinix Note 7 sports a massive 6.95-inch HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout on the top. The phone has a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Infinix Note 7 is powered by the MediaTek's Helio G70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. There is also a microSD card slot additional storage up to 2TB. One of the newest features that Infinix has introduced with its latest series of smartphones is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the optics, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light video camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies. Unlike the usual vertical camera placings, the Infinix Note 7 has a round camera island.

The Infinix Note 7 houses a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications and features

As the name suggests, the Infinix Note 7 Lite is a mellowed version of the Note 7. The Note 7 Lite features a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Note 7, it also features a punch-hole cutout on top. The Infinix Note 7 lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and paired a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. A MicroSD slot has been provided by storage expansion

In terms of the camera, Infinix Note 7 Lite features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a low-light sensor.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite houses a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The prices of the devices are not known yet.