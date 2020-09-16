Infinix Note 7 set to launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Highlights Infinix is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India today.

Infinix is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India today. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker will launch the Infinix Note 7 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone was launched way back in April and is already available in a few countries including the Philippines but it is only coming to India after months. The smartphone in all its likelihood will target the budget segment.

Infinix Note 7 expected price

The Infinix Note 7 comes with improved processor and camera specifications but it will target the budget audience. The smartphone is expected to priced around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 in India. It could be available in two different variants including the 4GB and 6GB variants with different storage configurations.

However, this is only based on the speculations, the actual price will be revealed only when the phone launches.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications and features

Ahead of the launch, Infinix got a dedicated page on Flipkart that revealed some of its key specifications. The Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone has been powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expandable unto 2TB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, Infinix features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light camera sensor along with quad-LED flash lights. On the front, the Note 7 features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 7 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a rear fingerprinted scanner. In terms of battery, the Infinix Note 7 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W battery.

Infinix had earlier launched the Smart 4 Plus in India at a price point of Rs 7999. So far it had the biggest screen that Infinix has launched but now the Note 7 features the biggest ever screen.