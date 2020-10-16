Infinix Note 8, Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC: Price, specs and more

Highlights Infinix has yet again announced two new smartphones in the market.

Infinix has now made the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i official.

The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and feature a quad-camera setup.

Infinix has yet again announced two new smartphones in the market. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has now made the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i official. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and feature a quad-camera setup. In September 2020, Infinix launched the Note 7 in India for Rs 11,499.

Infinix has made the Note 8 and Note 8i official but we do not know when the phones will be launched. However, considering the past trend, Infinix might launch the products in India in the next two months.

So far there has been no information about the price of the device yet. However, reports have claimed that the Note 8 could be priced around $200 (Rs 14,700) approximately whereas there is no information about how much the Note 8i will cost. Note 8 comes in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, Silver Diamond color options whereas the Note 8i ice Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Tranquil Blue colors.

Infinix Note 8 specifications

The Infinix Note 8 features a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Note 8 features a quad-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor and sensor for portrait pictures. So the device has a total of six cameras.

The Infinix Note 8 houses a 5,200mAh battery which comes with support for 18W fast charging. It also comes with USB-Type C, something which has be missing in the Infinix phones. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7.1

Infinix Note 8i specifications

The Infinix Note 8i features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and coupled with 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera, the Note 8i also features a quad-camera setup which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Infinix Note 8i houses a 5200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.