Infinix S5 Pro with pop-camera launched on Flipkart: Check out price, specifications

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched its cheapest phone Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up camera on Flipkart. The Infinix S5 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and the sale will start from March 13 on the e-commerce website. Earlier, Infinix had cancelled their on-ground launch event just like Xiaomi and Realme, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Infinix S5 Pro is offered in two jazzy colours the forest green and magenta green. It is the only device to flaunt a pop-up camera under Rs 10,000. The Infinix S5 Pro will target the budget segment and lock horns with Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme C2, Realme 5i and others at the budget smartphone market.

Infinix S5 Pro design and specifications

The Infinix S5 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Display with a resolution 2220 x 1080 Pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and it is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor. On the outside, it features a 3D glass finish on the rear and 2.5D glass finish on the front. It houses a 4000 mAH battery like the other Infinix phones.

Infinix S5 Pro camera

The Infinix S5 Pro has an interesting camera specification under Rs 10k. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel AI camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a low-light sensor camera. It comes with various modes such as the AR Animoji, Custom Bokeh mode, which is basically the portrait mode, AI 3D Face mode, a Beauty mode and usual panorama. The Infinix S5 Pro rear camera is supported by dual-flash on the rear and front screen flash.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel pop-out selfie camera. It has various front camera modes such as the AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie and AR Animoji modes. It also supports video recording at a resolution of 1080p. Needless to say, the Infinix S5 Pro is the only phone to offer a pop-up camera at a price of Rs 9, 999.

Should you buy it?

The Infinix S5 Pro offers decent specifications under Rs 10k but it will face stiff competition from the budget smartphone market rulers Xiaomi and Realme. The buyers always have a choice to buy the Redmi Note 7 pro or Redmi Note 8 in the same price range.