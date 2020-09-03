Infinix set to launch Note 7 in India on September 16: All you need to know

Highlights Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to unveil the Note 7 in India.

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to unveil the Note 7 in India. The company revealed through a video teaser on YouTube that the smartphone will be launched on September 16. The Infinix Note 7 was launched globally in April but it is coming to India only after four months. The smartphone will be exclusively sold via Flipkart.

Infinix has launched quite a lot of phones this year and its last release was an entry-level smartphone Infinix Smart 4 Plus which has the largest 6.85-inch display. However, Infinix is going to change the dynamics with Note 7 as the device will be launching with a 6.95-inch display, which is the biggest screen size offered by the company so far. Along with Note 7, Infinix could also launch a watered-down version of it, the Note 7 lite but there has been no confirmation about the same from the company.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the specifications and features of Note 7 along with the expected price in India.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

The Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which can be expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Note 7 features a circular camera island at the rear which comprises of four camera sensors. The round camera island features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a sensor for low light pictures. Not just quad-cameras, the Infinix Note 7 features quad-LED lights as well. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Infinix Note 7 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for18W fast charging. This would be the first phone by Infinix in India to come with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a couple of other sensors.

Infinix Note 7 expected price

The Infinix Note 7 will be launched on Flipkart on September 16, 2020. Although the company has not revealed the price of the device, it is expected to be under Rs 15,000.