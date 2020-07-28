Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale today: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Infinix Smart 4 Plus is all set to go on its sale today in India.

The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase in India on Flipkart at 12 noon.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a massive battery and a huge 6.82 inch display.

The newly-launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus is all set to go on its sale today in India. The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase in India on Flipkart at 12 noon. Launched at Rs 7999, the Smart 4 Plus is the cheapest offering by the company. Despite being an entry-level device, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a massive battery and a huge 6.82 inch display.

Talking about the new device, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, "While it was a challenge to come up with a new device like this in an already set portfolio but we put all our energies behind our conviction and designed Smart 4 plus which addresses real-life issues of the people in these tough times. Launching something as efficient as the Smart 4 Plus that comes with a big battery and a bigger screen is the need of the hour. We at Infinix identified the pain points of the users to introduce this device for the masses to give an uninterrupted and immersive mobile viewing experience at the same time. I am confident that this device will resonate with all the people for whom WFH (work from home) is the new normal and also to those whose screen time has increased drastically, Smart 4 Plus truly embodies the spirit of our belief Ab Rukna Nahi".

So have a look at the specifications before you buy the latest budget smartphone by Infinix.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications and features

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus sports a 6.82-inch HD+ Drop Notch display with a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is equipped with DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is driven by an Helio A25 Octa-Core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android XOS 6.2 Dolphin.

In terms of the battery, Infinix Smart 4 Plus houses the massive 6000mAh battery. As per the company, the huge battery can provide a standby time of 31 days that delivers up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G Talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and 13 hours of gaming.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus camera

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus sports a dual-camera setup on the rear which consists of dual 13-megapixel camera along with a triple LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.