Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Smartphone maker Infinix has finally launched its newest addition to the entry-level segment, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India. The smartphone has been launched for Rs 7999 in India. What makes it stand out from the rest of the phones in the entry-level segment is its battery and display. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery and a 6.82-inch drop notch display. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will compete with the newly-launched Realme C11, which is priced at Rs 7499 in India.

Talking about the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, "These unprecedented times have increased the dependency on smartphones unlike before where every member of a family is transitioning to digital screens for their individual need, be it for entertainment, learning, or daily interactions. While it was a challenge to come up with a new device like this in an already set portfolio but we put all our energies behind our conviction and designed Smart 4 plus which addresses real-life issues of the people in these tough times. Launching something as efficient as the Smart 4 Plus that comes with a big battery and a bigger screen is the need of the hour. We at Infinix identified the pain points of the users to introduce this device for the masses to give an uninterrupted and immersive mobile viewing experience at the same time. I am confident that this device will resonate with all the people for whom WFH (work from home) is the new normal and also to those whose screen time has increased drastically, Smart 4 Plus truly embodies the spirit of our belief Ab Rukna Nahi".

So let's dig deep into the specifications and features of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications and features

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6.82-inch HD+ Drop Notch display and 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The company claims that the device provides powerful audio experience enabled by DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by an Helio A25 Octa-Core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android XOS 6.2 Dolphin.

Now coming to the battery, Infinix Smart 4 Plus houses the massive 6000mAh battery. The company claims that the huge battery can provide a standby time of 31 days that delivers up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G Talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and 13 hours of gaming.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus camera

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a dual-camera setup on the rear which comprises of the dual 13-megapixel camera along with a triple LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus price and availability

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has been launched for Rs 7999 for the single 3GB+32GB variant. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart from July 28.

Smart 4 Plus has been released in three colors including the Ocean Wave, Violet, and Midnight Black.