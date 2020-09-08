Infinix Smart 4 Plus new variant to go on its first sale today: All you need to know

Highlights Infinix has introduced a new colour variant of the Smart 4 Plus

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix had launched the Start 4 Plus, its most affordable yet feature-rich device in India a month ago. Now the company has introduced a new colour variant of the Smart 4 Plus called the Quetzal Cyan. The new colour variant of the Smart 4 Plus will go its first sale today on Flipkart.

Not just the Smart 4 Plus, Infinix has also introduced the Quetzal Cyan colour variant in the Hot 9 Pro. The smartphone will go on sale September 9 on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus was launched in India for Rs 7999. It is the first device under Rs 8000 to come with a mammoth battery and big screen. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, was launched in Rs 10,499.

So should you buy the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in today's sale? Check out the specifications and features.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications and features

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is one of the biggest phones offered by the company. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ Drop Notch display with a 90.3 per cent screen to body ratio. The Smart 4 Plus comes equipped with DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.



Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by an Helio A25 Octa-Core processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android XOS 6.2 Dolphin.

As far as the battery is concerned, Infinix Smart 4 Plus houses the biggest battery in this price point. The smartphone features a 6000mAh battery with no support for fast charging. As per the company, the huge battery can provide a standby time of 31 days that delivers up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G Talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and 13 hours of gaming.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus camera

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a dual-camera setup on the rear which comprises of the dual 13-megapixel camera along with a triple LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.