Infinix Smart 5 set to launch on February 11: Expected price, specs and more

Highlights Infinix is all set to launch its next smartphone in the budget segment.

Infinix Smart 5 will be launched on February 11 at 12pm.

Smart 5 is expected to come with better features and bigger batteries.

Infinix is all set to launch its next smartphone in the budget segment. The company on Tuesday announced that the Infinix Smart 5 will be launched on February 11 at 12pm. The Smart 5 is a successor to the Smart 4 Plus which came with a huge battery but at a reasonable price. Smart 5 is expected to come with better features and bigger batteries.

The company has earlier announced that the successor to the Smart 4 will be launched in four color variants including Morandi Green, 6 degrees Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. The smartphone was earlier made official in Nigeria.

Infinix Smart 5: Price and availability

Considering Infinix's next device comes from the affordable SMART family, the Smart 5 will also come with an affordable price tag. If the reports are to be believed, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 8000. Its successor was also launched at a price of Rs 6999. So something similar can be expected from the Smart 5 as well. The company is yet to announce the official price.

The smartphone will be exclusively launched on Flipkart and the sale page has already gone live. The listing on Flipkart carries some of the important information about the smartphone but the price still remains a secret. In Nigeria, Infinix Smart 5 that is priced at NGN 39,500 (Rs. 7,800 approximately) in Nigeria for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant.

Infinix Smart 5: Specifications

As far as the specifications of the Infinix Smart 5 is concerned, the smartphone will feature a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front. It is expected to come with a dual-rear camera and houses a 6000mAh battery. Only this information has been made official about the India variant of the Smart 5. It is a bit different from the global variant.

The global variant is smaller in size as compared to the India variant. It features a 6.6-inch 720x1,600 pixels IPS display. The international variant comes with a higher RAM variant of 3GB whereas the Indian variant is expected to arrive with 2GB RAM. In the camera department, there is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. There has been no information about the processor but it is expected to come with a 1.8Hz processor.