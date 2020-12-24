Infinix Smart HD first sale today, price starts at Rs 5999

Highlights The Infinix Smart HD was launched in India for Rs 5999.

Infinix had launched its most affordable device so far in India- the Smart HD. The smartphone will go on its first sale today on Flipkart. Along with the smartphone, Infinix had also launched Snokor 60w Soundbar. The Infinix Smart HD houses a powerful 5000mAh battery and an impressive display.

Talking about the Smart HD, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "Smart HD 2021 is a revolution in the budget smartphone category backed by huge battery life and larger than life screen. From focusing primarily on utility, convenience to now on an immersive viewing experience, Smart HD 2021 will be a delight for the first- time smartphone users in this segment who are looking for phones for their prolonged media consumption and would expect the battery to last longer without compromising on the style quotient. Keeping in mind the current scenario where screen viewing time has reached an all-time high, it was a prerequisite for Infinix to address this issue by introducing Smart HD 2021."

"The finger print sensor in Smart HD 2021 also comes as part of Infinix's (FIRST IN SEGEMENT TECHNOLOGY) strategy to focus on optimizing security on the handset. After the recent launch of our flagship Zero 8i in the premium segment, Smart HD 2021 for entry-level smartphone fans showcases Infinix's capability to deliver at both ends of the spectrum for catering to a vast set of smartphone users in the country. We are also confident about our newly launched SNOKOR and believe that our fans will give this device the same acceptance that they have been giving to our other SNOKOR products," he added.

Infinix Smart HD: Price and availability

The Infinix Smart HD was launched in India for Rs 5999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting today at 12 pm. Smart HD 2021 will be available in three color variants including Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black.

Infinix Smart HD: Specifications

The Smart HD is Infinix's latest entry into the budget segment. The smartphone at an affordable price tag comes with an impressive spec sheet. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ Drop Notch display and comes with an 85 percent screen to body ratio long with a brightness of 500 nits. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm Helio A20 Quad Core processor coupled with 2GB RAM/32 GB storage. The device also comes installed with the Android 10 (Go Edition) feature that makes it lighter and runs on Android 10.

In the camera department, the smartphone features an 8MP rear camera that has a dual-LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery.