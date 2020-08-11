Infinix tipped to launch Zero 8, Infinix Hot 10 soon: Here is what we know so far

Highlights Infinix is tipped to launch Infinix Hot 10 and the Infinix Zero 8 soon.

As per latest reports, Infinixs rumoured phone, the Zero 8 had appeared on Google Console listing.

The company is yet to make an official announcement about the upcoming devices.

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is on a launching spree. So far the company has launched four new smartphones in the budget and entry-level segment including the Infinix S5 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro and the newly launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus. However, the series doesn't end here for Infinix as the company is tipped to launch two new smartphones such as the Infinix Hot 10 and the Infinix Zero 8, at least that's what the reports are saying.

As per latest reports, Infinix's rumoured phone, the Zero 8 had appeared on Google Console listing and now the device has also appeared on Geekbench. As per noted tipster Mukul Sharma, the Zero has made an appearance on Geekbench and the site also revealed its single-core and multi-core scores. As per the report, the Zero has scored 520 on single-core test and 1593 on the multi-core test. The report also states that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Hello G90T coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

As per the Google console listing, the Infinix is also tipped to feature a full HD+ display with 1080×2460 pixels resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of camera, it is touted to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64-megapixel primary camera and dual selfie cameras on the front. The rumoured device will run on Android 10 out of the box and house a 4400mAh battery. Considering Infinix has always targeted the budget segment, this time with so many high-end specs and feature it is rumoured to debut in the mid-range segment. The company is yet to make an official announcement about the upcoming device.

Now the other smartphone that has been making news is the Infinix Hot 10. Touted as the successor to the Hot 9, the upcoming device by Infinix is speculated to be driven by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Coming to the display, it is likely to feature an HD+ panel display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. Not much has been revealed about the camera specifications but it can be concluded that it would be minutely different from its predecessor the Infinix Hot 9, that features a triple camera setup on the rear. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 will most likely house a 5100mAh battery.