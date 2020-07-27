Instagram caught using iPhone camera without permission, company says it is a bug

Highlights Instagram came under the scanner recently when a bug showed the camera on indicator.

The issue was reported by iOS 14 beta users who found the green camera on indicator even while scrolling through their Instagram feed.

Instagram said that it is fixing the issue and it doesnt access the camera unless it is asked to by the users.

Photo-sharing app Instagram came under the scanner recently when a bug showed the camera on indicator even when the users were not clicking pictures. The issue was reported by iOS 14 beta users who found the green "camera on" indicator even while scrolling through their Instagram feed.

The bug came to everyone's notice when a Twitter used by the name of Kim Lyons, shared a few screenshots of the Instagram glitch and wrote, "Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things." In the screenshots shared by Kim, you can easily spot the green camera indicator even when the camera option was not opened.

Instagram, however, said that it is fixing the issue and also clarified that it doesn't access the camera unless it is asked to by the users.

"We only access your camera when you tell us to  for example when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren't.We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded," Instagram told The Verge.

Apple released the beta version of iOS 14, which was announced by the company on WWDC 2020. The beta version of iOS 14 revealed that apps including TikTok and LinkedIn copied content from Apple user's clipboards. As per reports, every time a found accessing a users' data, iOS 14 sends a notification to users. However, Tiktok, in its defence, said that the app's behaviour was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behaviour.

"Following the beta release of iOS 14 on June 22, users saw notifications while using a number of popular apps. For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behaviour. We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion. TikTok is committed to protecting users' privacy and being transparent about how our app works," a TikTok spokesperson had told The Telegraph.

Similarly, the professional networking app, LinkedIn was also found copying content from iOS users' clipboards. The app in its defence said it was only a bug and not intentional. "We've traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don't store or transmit the clipboard contents, LinkedIn's VP of engineering Erran Berger had said.