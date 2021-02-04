Instagram confirms testingvertical Stories feed

Instagram confirms testing vertical Stories feed

A few days ago Instagram rolled out a new layout for Stories for the web users. Now we hear that Instagram is planning to roll out a Vertical Stories feed soon. It is now planning to make Stories look a lot like TikTok. The new layout would make it easier for people to swipe stories vertically instead of swiping left and right.

The feature was first spotted by tipster Alexandra Paluzzi. A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that it is working on the feature but it is not available for public usage as of now. "This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram,"

On a related note, is rolling out a separate section for "recently deleted" pictures that will allow users to review the posts they have deleted. Along with this, Instagram is also sending prompts to users reminding them about the changes made in unsend messages features.

"Today, we're rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app. We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you've shared," Instagram said in a blog.

Instagram explained that prior to launching this new feature users had no way of retrieving their old photos and videos. However, now after recent changes, users will be first asked to verify whether they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.

In the blog, Instagram stated that the pictures, videos, reels, IGTV and stories will be removed from your account when you hit the delete button but they will be moved to the Recently Deleted folder that has been created.

"Photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories you choose to delete are removed from your account immediately and moved to the Recently Deleted folder. Deleted stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. Everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later," the blog said.

So basically when the pictures move to the recently deleted folder they will remain there for 30 days. So if you want to restore your pictures, you will have to do it before the expiry date.

Instagram also sent a pop-up message to users about the changes made in the unsend messages feature. "If unsent messages go against our community standards, they can still be included in a report." Instagram has given the users to delete or unsend the messages. However, the messages will be there in the record if the messages are against the community standards of Instagram.

