Instagram, Facebook roll out new features to help creators earn money

Facebook has rolled out new tools to help creators on Instagram earn money. The social media giant announced that the creators can partner with companies, sell their own merchandise, earn money from their supporters and earn a portion of revenue from ads that run against their video content. The influencers or creators across social media platform will now get rewarded for the purchases they drive.

"Today we're announcing new ways to help creators make a living as they build their personal brands across our platforms.Creators have always used Instagram to share products they love, and people trust their favorite accounts for inspiration and new products. Today, select creators can tag products from the brands they work with or use Shops if they have their own product line. We want to give more creators access to our shopping tools and allow them to get rewarded for the purchases they drive," Facebook said in a blog.

Facebook said it would begin testing a native affiliate tool that would allow creators to discover new products. They can share the products with their followers and earn commissions for the purchases they drive. So when a user purchases an item that has been endorsed by a creator, they will help the creator earn money. However, it would be applicable only if the user clicks on the post where the company is tagged. The creators in return will get rewarded by the brands for helping them in selling their products.

Instagram will test affiliate with a small group of US-based creators and businesses including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora. They will later rope in other brands to expand the feature in other countries.

Apart from this, Facebook also announced that creators on Instagram will earn an extra payout when they meet achieve milestones while using badges in Live, such as going Live with another account.

Facebook creators too also earn rewards using Star Challenges. "Today Facebook is launching Stars Challenges. Creators in the program can earn payouts from Facebook in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones, such as broadcasting a certain number of hours or earning a set number of Stars within a designated time period," the blog read.