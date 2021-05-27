Instagram, Facebook to allow users to hide like count from their posts

Highlights Instagram will let users hide the like counts from their posts.

After testing the feature across platforms, the social media company has rolled out the feature.

The new step has been taken by the company to depressurise people on social media.

Facebook, Instagram were long-rumoured to be working on a feature to let users hide their like counts from their post, pages. After testing the feature across platforms, the social media company has rolled out the feature. However, Facebook and Instagram will not enforce its rules, it will give the power to the users whether they want to display their like counts on it. The feature can be enabled and disabled as per the convenience of the user. The new step has been taken by the company to depressurise people on social media.

Social media affect our mental health in multiple ways. Sometimes not getting enough likes on the posts makes people question their self-worth. Keeping these factors in mind, Facebook had decided to do away with the likes. The feature was tested extensively across platforms for a while.

"Today, we're announcing that everyone on Instagram and Facebook will now have the option to hide their public like counts, so they can decide what works for them. We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people's experience on Instagram. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what's trending or popular, so we're giving you the choice," Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram will let users hide likes from all their posts, so the followers cannot see how many likes a particular post has received. The social media company says that by hiding the like counts, users can only focus on sharing the photos and videos rather than the likes they are getting.

The users on Instagram can not only hide their like counts but can choose to not see how many likes the other person has received. You can hide the post on others' posts by visiting the new Posts section in Settings.

Instagram has also collaborated with third-party experts to provide a positive atmosphere to the users on the platform. "We collaborated with The Jed Foundation and creators such as Bunny Michael (@bunnymichael) and Schuyler Bailar (@pinkmantaray) on a new Instagram Guide, which offers advice on how to manage pressure online. We're also funding more external research about people's experiences on Instagram, and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community. We're currently requesting research proposals from global academics and non-profits," the blog read.

